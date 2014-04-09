Man killed in possible carjacking in Sun River Terrace

An 18-year-old Kankakee man who allegedly carjacked and then took the victim at gunpoint to his home in Sun River Terrace, was shot and killed early today.

According to the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department, Cleophus C. Reed, 18, of Kankakee, was killed after he and another person initiated the armed robbery attempt in Kankakee.

The carjacking victim was taken at gunpoint to his home where gun shots were exchanged around 1:28 a.m. It is unclear who shot Reed.

The Kankakee County coroner said Reed suffered multiple gun shot wounds to the head and chest. He was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m.

The investigation continues and it is believed the other robbery suspect is still at large.