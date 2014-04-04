Longtime United Way supporter wins raffle, selects vehicle

Longtime United Way supporter Amy Tibbetts and her husband, Justin, 2014 United Way car raffle winners, selected their vehicle on Wednesday at Taylor Chrysler Dodge in Bradley. With their $30,000 winnings they chose a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500.

"We have been buying United Way car raffle tickets for a few years now. It's a great cause to support and we're so excited to have won the grand prize this year," said Amy, a teacher at Bradley Central School.

Normally practical car buyers, the Tibbetts selected a vehicle they normally wouldn't have purchased on their own. Amy thanked the staff at Taylor Chrysler Dodge saying "they were very helpful during the process and we were able to select a vehicle just days after the raffle."

There were 811 raffle tickets sold and each ticket buyer received $600 in coupons from local businesses and restaurants. The raffle was audited by the firm of Smith, Koelling, Dykstra & Ohm, P.C., of Bourbonnais.