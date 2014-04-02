Did you spot our annual April Fools' stories?

The Daily Journal's April Fools' tradition continued Tuesday with a pair of stories.

On page one, readers got the inside scoop on a tax break agreement involving the settlement of Altorf and the racing fuel that's used at the Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet. With tax incentives in the news in recent months, this article might have sounded familiar until it went off the deep end.

The obvious clues began with a press representative named "Justin Gestte." That name might sound like "just in jest" to veteran April Fools' story readers. The fact that the incredible deal involved a "town" that really doesn't have a tax base added to the see-through nature of that tale.

On page three, the new Bradley interchange at Interstate 57 won an award from the Federation of Official Landmarks — that would be FOOL. And the FOOL representative was A.P. Rilagain. Wouldn't that be "April again" if you spelled it out.

Of course, it was handy to call Bill and his son, Brian Stevenson, if you need two guys who look like they're drag racing up the ramp in their super-fast Mustangs. Readers have noted, though, that we didn't need to fake the ramp racing. One of the not-fooled fans noted that he has already recognized just how fast his Dodge Challenger is when he starts passing slower cars as they head onto I-57.

The Daily Journal regrets if anyone's feelings were hurt in continuation of this annual tradition. We have offered stories on everything from battleships in the river, to year-round school, oil wells on the Kankakee Courthouse lawn, golf ball retrievers picking up free range eggs, and a high-speed train from Aroma Park to Sheldon.

But we promise again — as we do each April 2 — no more jokes until next year. Promise.