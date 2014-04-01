Momence grass fire spreads to barn, house; no one injured

A property owner attempting to clear his land of dead grass near Momence destroyed a house and a pole barn when high winds and dry conditions allowed the fire to spread. Fortunately, the house was abandoned and nobody was injured.

Momence Fire Protection District Chief Monty Buchanan said the call came shortly before 3 p.m. on the 3300 block of North Coates Drive east of Momence. The fire spread to about five acres and destroyed adjacent property.

Buchanan said a Red Flag warning was in effect. That means open burning has a high risk of spreading out of control as conditions are dry and the wind is in excess of 15 miles per hour. The fire department had even posted the warning on its Facebook page Monday morning.

"Nobody should have been burning," Buchanan said. "It's pretty windy today, too. So I'm sure someone will be out."

The fire destroyed a pole barn full of lawn equipment, including a riding lawn mower, Buchanan said. The house, located on Country Club Drive, had been abandoned since 2010. Buchanan said that house was damaged in a previous fire and has not been occupied since.

"It's a challenge in our area. People want to get out and clean their yards. They start a fire and it spreads," Buchanan said. "It's a rough time for us."