Manteno: High winds cause second brush fire in two days

A brush fire in Manteno Township spread to over 80 acres of farmland this afternoon after a nearby property owner burning yard waste lost control of the fire.

Manteno Fire Protection District Chief Scott O'Brien said the fire began at about 1 p.m. at 6055 N. 5000W Rd. The blaze did not cause any injuries or damage to any buildings, but it took firefighters about two hours to contain the fire.

"The resident lost control of it and it took off," O'Brien said. "It was a big fire, but the damage was minimal. We were lucky."

<a href="http://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/momence-grass-fire-spreads-to-barn-house-no-one-injured/article_f63187a8-9f43-577c-b2fb-333135627513.html">A similar fire in Momence Township</a> spread to five acres Monday afternoon and destroyed a pole barn and an abandoned house.