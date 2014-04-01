Man sought after possible abduction attempt in Limestone Township

Kankakee County sheriff's police are seeking more information about a possible abduction attempt that took place in Limestone Township on Sunday.

Sheriff's police said they received a report that an 11-year-old girl was approached by a man on 5000W Road, just south of Illinois Route 17. The man asked the girl if she wanted a ride in his vehicle; he then drove away at a high rate of speed when the girl reached for her cellphone and ran toward her home.

The man was described as white, chubby-faced and in his 20s. The vehicle may have been an older model silver Chevrolet El Camino with two stripes along the door and Missouri license plates.

Sheriff's police were unable to locate the vehicle or the driver and our asking area residents to remain observant as a precaution. Anyone with information is urged to call the to sheriff's office at 815-802-7150. The reference number for the incident is 14-10115.