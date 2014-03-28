Masquerade to benefit injured Peotone woman

The March Masquerade, a fundraiser for a former Peotone High School student injured by a drunken driver, is scheduled for 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Easterday Hall, 515 First St., Crete.

According to a report, Kayla Haun, then 17, was struck by Fidencio Castillo, who was driving eastbound in August 2012 on Wilmington-Peotone Road near Division Street.

He hit Haun, who walking east on the side of the road.

Haun still is in a nursing home in Joliet, said Christina Paeth, a friend of the family.

"She will never be the same, never," Paeth said.

According to a fundraising page at gofundme.org, Haun had a tear in her brain, a badly broken leg and was on a ventilator. She was given a 10 percent chance to make it through the night. She remained in a coma for months and still requires 24-hour care in the nursing home but is improving. She is alert, talking to her family and friends and able to get around in a motorized wheelchair.

Saturday's event is for 15- to 19-year-olds. Tickets are $8 per person or $15 per couple.

For more information, call Paeth at 708-653-7214 or email her at christinapaeth@yahoo.com. You also can email Maddie Heron at maddieh28@yahoo.com.