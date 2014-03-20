State seeks continued monitoring at gas spill site

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is seeking a legal injunction requiring Buckeye Partners LLC to continue monitoring residential drinking waters wells and the Kankakee River for contamination after last week's 1,500-gallon gasoline pipeline spill.

Work repairing the pipeline and cleaning up the spill site is nearly complete and the company is preparing to reopen Illinois Route 113 by early next week. The injunction will require the company to meet IEPA's requirements after the cleanup and repairs are finished.

"It's so we have a written plan in place for property cleanup and continuous monitoring of residents' wells and the Kankakee River," said Kim Biggs, IEPA spokeswoman. She said injunctions are only sought in "extreme" circumstances where the agency wants to ensure the protection of nearby resources such as drinking water.

The Illinois Attorney General's office will seek the injunction on the agency's behalf.

Buckeye already has tested dozens of residential wells in the area for contamination and found none. But groundwater contamination can sometimes take weeks or even years to reach its source and requires ongoing monitoring. Many residents are being served with free bottled water as the cleanup continues.

Biggs said the company recovered 200 gallons of liquid petroleum products from the spill and have removed much of the soil contaminated by the liquid which soaked into the ground. David Boone, Buckeye spokesman, said 1,025 cubic yards of soil have already been excavated.

The company's cleanup efforts have continued in earnest and have been noticed by area residents. Some have spotted dump trucks and backhoes along Pipeline Road, North 2750 W. Road, near a tank facility that serves the pipeline. The spill occurred near the intersection of Illinois Route 113 and Pipeline Road.

Pat Hodgins, a senior director with Buckeye, said the property is owned by the company and is being used as a temporary storage area for the contaminated soil being removed from the spill site. The storage location is temporarily lined and covered while the soil is tested by IEPA before being moved and disposed of.

"If we dig a hole we have to account for every bit we remove," Hodgins said. "It has to be approved before it is shipped out."

Biggs said the soil is considered nonhazardous and will be disposed of in a landfill after being tested.

"Typically, the soil from gasoline leaks doesn't have any type of hazardous characteristics," Biggs said. "But it will be tested before it is sent to the landfill."

IEPA will then have to test soil in the vicinity of the spill before the company is allowed to back fill and cover up the repaired pipeline.

A few residents who approached the work site were turned back at two security checkpoints the company established there. Boone said only workers are permitted at those locations.