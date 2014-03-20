Kankakee killer serving life without parole can be resentenced

The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday said juvenile murderers who were sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole are entitled to be resentenced, leaving open the possibility that 100 inmates can eventually be freed.

Judges will still be allowed to resentence these prisoners to life, but the recent ruling follows one from the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 that held as unconstitutional mandatory life sentences without parole for people who were juvenile offenders.

Locally, only one inmate qualifies for resentencing. Nicholas Tang, of Kankakee, was 17 when he was said to have shot and killed two men, execution-style, after robbing them in a drug deal.

Tang was 19 when he was convicted and sentenced to the only term Kankakee County Judge Clark Erickson could hand down: life in prison, no parole.

At the time, Tang's attorney, Ed Glazar, who is currently the head of the Kankakee County Public Defender's office, argued that the mandatory sentence law was unconstitutional and that judges should be able to consider a convicted killer's potential for rehabilitation.

According to testimony from the 1997 trial, Tang ordered the victims, one of whom was a former Olivet Nazarene university student, face down on the ground behind an apartment building on North Chicago Avenue.

He then shot both men once in the head.

"The guy is a coldblooded killer and he deserved to be locked up for the rest of his life," said Bill Dickenson, who is still the county's main prosecutor in murder cases, following Tang's sentencing hearing in February 1998.

Two other men who were adults at the time were with Tang that day and were sentenced to life in prison for the murders.

Though Tang still faces a life sentence, he will be sentenced under different sentencing laws that were in effect back in 1998, when there was no additional time added for using a gun and sentences for murder were still served at 50 percent.

That, in essence, means the nearly 18 years Tang has been behind bars translate to 36 years of time already served. He is currently locked up at Menard Correctional Center.