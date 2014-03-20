Cleanup crews deploy "containment booms" near leak site in Limestone

Crews working for the oil company that owns the Limestone pipeline that spilled at least 1,500 gallons of gasoline last week, have deployed containment booms around the leak area. Booms are used to contain oil spills in water.

However, according to a spokesman for Buckeye Partners LLC, there has been no evidence of contamination in the river or creeks near the spill site. And crews there will continue to monitor the water.

"It's a typical precaution in the unlikely event any sheen escaped the area," said David Boone.

The first picture shows crews monitoring the water quality in a small waterway directly downstream from the reported pipeline leak. The water flows directly into the Kankakee River, where crews are ready (second picture) to deploy another set of booms.