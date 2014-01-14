Bradley wins legal battle to complete road improvements

In 2008, the village of Bradley sued a bond company to complete road improvements at Kennedy Pointe subdivision.

Six years later the village settled the lawsuit and was awarded nearly $720,000 to finish the streets and lighting in the neighborhood south of Larry Power Road.

"To recover that is a huge legal victory," said Village Attorney Jim Rowe.

Kennedy Builders began developing the subdivision in 2005 and built about 17 homes before going out of business in 2008. Draco Construction in Bradley, which has built seven new homes in the subdivision, will complete the road work.