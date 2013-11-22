Chebanse woman charged with DUI, child endangerment

A child was taken into protective custody after a Chebanse woman was stopped by Illinois State Police for driving under the influence Wednesday afternoon.

Ann Lafine, 43, was arrested after she was pulled over near the intersection of Court Street and Rosewood Avenue for weaving, according to a police news release.

Lafine admitted to taking prescription drugs that day. Pills were found inside the vehicle.

A child who had been sitting in the back of the vehicle without a child seat or seat belt was taken into custody by the Department of Children and Family Services.

Lafine, who did not have a valid driver's license, was charged with child endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.