Pre-Halloween safety event at Safety Town

The Bourbonnais Police Department, Bourbonnais Fire Department and Bourbonnais Township Park District will have a free pre-Halloween come and go community event for children from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Safety Town just past Taco Bell, on Stratford Drive East.

There will be brief presentations repeating on trick or treat safety, treat bags of candy will be given away along with child ID kits. The ID kits will allow you to obtain the fingerprints and DNA of your child to store in a secure place in your own home as a permanent record.