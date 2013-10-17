Kankakee Valley Autism upcoming events:

• Cinemark Movies 10 at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at 1600 Illinois Route 50, Bourbonnais. The cost is $12. The United States of Autism: 11,000 miles, 40 days, 5 languages and 1 dream. Tickets only available at tugg.com/events/4886.

• Jennifer O'Tooles' Asperkids at the Kankakee Public Library auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at 201 E. Merchant St. This event is brought you by the Kilbride Family Classic Run for Autism. Come discover the awesome. Or visit Asperkids.com.

For more information or questions, email juleze@comcast.net.