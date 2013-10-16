Police Blotter: Oct. 16, 2013

<strong>Battery</strong>

Marcus T. McDonald, 43, of Bourbonnais, was arrested by Bourbonnais police for a domestic battery that occurred at 9:51 p.m. Friday on Dennison Drive in Bourbonnais. McDonald was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

<strong>DUI</strong>

Michael J. Ashley Jr., 22, of Chebanse, was arrested by Bourbonnais police on Shawnee Road near Edwin Drive at 2:10 a.m. Thursday for driving under the influence. Ashley's blood alcohol level was .123. He posted bond and was released.

<strong>Theft</strong>

• A 2013 silver Dodge Avenger was reported stolen to Kankakee County sheriff's police from a parking lot at 1125 W. Sycamore Road, Manteno at 6:50 p.m. Monday. No arrests have been reported.

• Copper pipes, a lawnmower and a chainsaw were reported stolen to Kankakee County sheriff's police from Union Missionary Baptist Church, 4953 S. 13000E Road, Pembroke Township, at 3:56 p.m. Sunday. No suspect information has been reported.