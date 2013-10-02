THIS IS A NOTES FILE.

The nation's nuclear power plants have become de facto dumping grounds for radioactive waste — a problem nuclear watchdog groups warn expose the public to significant risks. Nuclear power plants are storing hundreds of tons of high-level radioactive waste because the federal government has thus far failed to find a permanent location to deposit it.

The fuel pools where plants store their waste have long been criticized by nuclear watchdogs and were a critical concern during the 2011 disaster at the Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, Japan.

"The risk for fuel pools is much higher than in the reactor," said Dr. Andrew Kanter, national president of Physicians for Social Responsibility and assistant professor of biomedical informatics at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health. "There is a much larger amount of radiation."

The criticism has grown as the fuel pools at most plants have reached their capacity, leaving tons of highly-radioactive waste susceptible to accidents, terrorist attacks or other disasters.

Were the pools to be damaged and plant personnel unable to keep the waste cool and covered with water, it would get hot enough to catch on fire like a Fourth of July sparkler, releasing high levels of heat and radiation, said David Kraft, director of the Nuclear Energy Information Service, a Chicago-based nuclear watchdog group.

The fuel pools at both of Exelon Corp.'s local plants, including Dresden Generating Station, located about 10 miles north of Coal City, and Braidwood Generating Station in Braidwood, have reached their capacity. Both have started relocating their older, less radioactive waste to "dry cask" storage containers on site.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission also raised concerns about fuel ponds, especially those in plants designed like the one in Fukushima. Dresden has the same design. A report the agency published in July considered the impact of a severe earthquake on storage pools. It concluded that fuel pools could withstand such a tremor without leaking and "provide adequate protection of public health and safety."

While the agency didn't order any major changes, it did require all power plants to install temperature and radiation monitors in their fuel pools so they could be monitored in a crisis.

The Union of Concerned Scientists, a national nuclear watchdog group, was highly critical of the NRC's report. It noted the explosions at the Fukushima plant — which blew the ceilings off the fuel pools — were the only reason the Japanese were able to ensure the waste remained cool.

The turn of fortune for the Japanese served to illustrate the criticism America's nuclear watchdogs have leveled at waste storage for years — the weak ceilings that cover most fuel pools. Kraft said they are no more reinforced than a typical Walmart store and susceptible to accidents or terrorist attacks.

"They are vulnerable," Kraft said. "The NRC still has a lot of homework to do on that issue."

The Electric Power Research Institute, a national nuclear industry lobbying group, countered the criticism with a study concluding fuel pools would remain intact even in a collision by a Boeing 767 aircraft.

"It did not show it would have that kind of catastrophic effect," said Neal Miller, Exelon spokesman.

The water in one of Fukushima's fuel pools did start boiling at one point, making water replacement a top priority early into the disaster, according to the Nuclear Energy Agency, an international nuclear industry cooperative. But ultimately, they remained structurally intact, a factor officials in the American nuclear industry count in their favor.

"Fukushima had the worst earthquake ever at a nuclear plant and they did not have any problems with their fuel pools," said Paul Wojtkiewicz, Dresden's design engineer. He said there are a dozen ways to replace lost water in the fuel pool, including portable pumps and generators that could operate if the plant completely lost power.

Brent Brookman, site fire marshal at the Braidwood plant, said the portable pumps could replace the lost water in under five minutes.

