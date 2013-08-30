Watseka man killed in rollover crash

A 33-year-old Watseka man was killed in a rollover crash in Middleport Township on Wednesday evening.

According to an Iroquois County Sheriff's Police news release, the car's driver, Sky E. Abrassart, 17, of Watseka, attempted to miss a deer that was reportedly crossing the road.

Justin M. Hawbaker, 33, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene after the car's roof struck a tree, collapsing the roof onto Hawbaker.

Abrassart suffered only minor injuries. He was ticketed for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Abrassart told police they were northbound on County Road 2100 East near the intersection of County Road 2200 North when a deer entered the road. As he swerved to miss it, the vehicle began to roll onto its side. Moments later it struck the tree.