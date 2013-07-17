What's new at this year's Iroquois County Fair?

What's new for the Iroquois County Fair this year?

"It's always all new," said fair board president Marvin Perzee. "New cattle, new pigs, new kids showing them."

Of course, this fairgrounds has plenty of original features and personnel. Perzee seems to have always been there and he's been fair board president since 1971, when he was nominated for the job by then board vice-president Wayne Wall, of Watseka.

That was the cost of being late for the board meeting, but Perzee hasn't seemed to have minded through 42 years on the job. Wall, too, has dedicated most of his life to the fair, serving in one capacity or another since the fair was moved from Milford to Crescent City 53 years ago and the fair was held mostly in tents. He's been the fairgrounds groundskeeper and buildings superintendent since 1996.

A monumental fairgrounds improvement this year is the Harold & Jean Miner grandstands — a $200,000-plus project funded with a $125,000 donation from the Miner Foundation. Contributions also came from the Dr. Raymond F. Donovan Trust and from the Iroquois County Law Enforcement Association, which has a half-century connection with the fairgrounds. It operates a rifle and pistol range on the fairgrounds' 80 acres and has a classroom there. The fair board also "has been saving for this for about 15 years," Perzee said.

The Miners, farmers from the Watseka-Crescent City area were fair devotees, especially Jean, who played organ for the horse shows for many years, said their son, Mike.

The Miner Foundation donation "has been a godsend for us," Perzee said. "We've been kind of struggling to find a way to get this done."

The main 1,500-seat grandstand was 53 years old. Wall recalled earlier that farmers hauled it from Milford, erected the support poles and bolted the risers in place and had just finished putting on the seat and foot boards in place the day before the first fair was to open at Crescent City. Then a state inspector condemned it and they had to spend the night building railings around the structure.

The old wooden seats and foot boards have been replaced with aluminum, and barriers have been placed between them to prevent children from falling through or other accidents, Perzee said.

The structure also has been made handicapped accessible, he added — to be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and with state safety regulations.

Sam Ochs, of Milford, fair secretary-treasurer and another long-timer, built memorial flower boxes from some of the old bleacher wood, Perzee said.

The restrooms near the west end of the grandstands — another of the original fairgrounds structures — has had "pretty well a complete restoration inside," he said.

<strong>Demolition Derby</strong>

"The Demolition Derby has been going for 40 years, but there's always a new class of kids participating," Perzee said. "That brings people in." The demo derby is featured at the grandstands Thursday and Saturday nights, with the Figure 8 Derby on Saturday.

C-Bar Rodeo "is in its third year and now we're hearing from local people who want to participate," Perzee said. It is the Friday night grandstand event. "If everything goes well we will have the Mutton Bustin' event for kids. We're lining up sheep."

Iroquois County's own Trout-Steiner Petting Zoo is a daily attraction. It's free and has been around for 25 years or more. And, Perzee said: "It's the first place that has kids in the morning and we have to chase them out at night."

<strong>Get your goat</strong>

Goats are an increasingly popular show animals at the fair and 4 p.m. Saturday will bring the Costume Goat Lead show in the show barn. Kids dress their goats to match goat slogans they concoct.

The exhibitors and parents have held fundraisers to purchase new gates for the goat barn. If you're lucky, you might stop by there when they're selling tasty Italian goat sandwiches.

The Costume Sheep Lead contest is at 4 p.m. Sunday.