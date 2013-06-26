Friendship Festival honoring Latham family

The name Latham is synonymous with the village of Bourbonnais, and it seems fitting that the family will play a central role in this year's Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, which begins tonight.

The Grand Parade, which many consider the highlight of the five-day event, will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, and Bob and Karen Latham will be the grand marshals. Bob served as a village trustee for 15 years and as its mayor for seven years before retiring from public life in 2008. Karen worked as a nurse for nearly 30 years.

Their connection to Bourbonnais dates back to when they were children. They met while attending the eighth grade at Robert Frost Elementary School and married one month after graduating from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

The couple will celebrate their 50th anniversary this year. They have lived in their current Bourbonnais home for 33 years and raised three children.

The Lathams now have seven grandchildren, and the two youngest, Wesley and William Latham, will serve as grand marshals of the Children's Parade, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Wesley, 8, just completed second grade at Shabbona Elementary School. William, 6, just finished kindergarten at Robert Frost. They are the sons of Rodney and Jodi Latham.

Bob's father, William Latham, was the longtime public works officer for the village. William Latham Drive is named in his honor.

"The whole family has just spent a lifetime of service to the village,'' said Dan Kirsch, a member of the festival advisory committee. "Some people come in with an agenda of their own when they come into public service. They just helped and they served and they had no other expectations.''

Karen's feelings about the honor echo what Kirsch said.

"I've always said if anyone ever needed to be grand marshals of a parade, it's all the volunteers, all the people that work so hard for the entire friendship festival and give up their free time,'' she said. "We just feel like they're more deserving than we are.''

Bob also is touched by the recognition, and is particularly pleased that multiple generations of the family are involved.

"Things like that only happen once in a lifetime," he said.

• The band Usual Chaos will be performing at the friendship festival from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday night, and the group also is using the opportunity to release its first-ever EP, a seven-song effort titled "Otis.''

The band, which has been together for five years and mixes musical genres, features Sophia Menigoz on vocals, Stephan Menigoz and Brett Ferris on guitar and Tyler Ferris on drums. The Menigoz siblings hail from St. Anne. Brett and Tyler Ferris are cousins who hail from Bonfield.

Sophia Menigoz also will compete in the Teen Idol competition which begins tonight.

More information about Usual Chaos can be found at usualchaos.com. The band also has a Facebook page.

• The U.S. National Jaycees President Chrystal Ramsey-Dyess will visit the festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. The Kankakee Area Jaycees is hosting her visit.

Ramsey-Dyess will take the stage at about 6:30 p.m. to promote the Jaycees' Nothing But Nets campaign. This is an international effort that works to raise funds to supply bed nets to Africa to help prevent the spread of malaria. The Kankakee Area Jaycees will be actively participating in this campaign this fall with their own fundraiser. For more on Nothing But Nets, visit nothingbutnets.net.