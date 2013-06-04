Street, alley repairs coming soon in Kankakee

The annual street repair program for Kankakee will begin near the end of June.

The city will spend $817,316 to repair streets in every one of its seven wards and because the bid from Gallagher Asphalt Corp., of Thornton, came in so far below the $1 million the city had set aside for this, some alleys will receive a new surface as well.

City engineer David Tyson said he would identify alleys in need of attention.

Gallagher's bid was nearly $38,000 less than the $855,673 bid submitted by Kankakee Valley Construction Co., of Kankakee.

Tyson estimated it would take Gallagher about two weeks to complete the asphalt overlay project.

Last summer the city spent about $900,000 on its annual repair project.

Contractors' desire for work is a chief reason both bids came in well below Tyson's project estimate of $918,607.

