Learning while earning

Laura Chavez, 18, is one of the success stories of the Students at Work Program.

The cooperative vocational program at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High school, prepares students with disabilities for the world of work.

Chavez, who graduated with her class last week, has two jobs, along with working at a family farm, milking goats.

She works as a teachers aide at PlayPalz 101. Since July of 2012 she helps watch the children and makes sure their hands get washed on restroom trips. She's had to blow up balloons and helped create a lesson on the solar system by turning plastic plates into representations of the planets.

She also serves as a hostess at Olivers, the restaurant inside the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley. She started at the Quality Inn as a person who checks coats, worked her way up to a server at banquets and now is a hostess, seating restaurant patrons, on weekends.

Before PlayPalz, she had done work inside the public school system, serving as a bus monitor for preschoolers at Bradley East and working in the kitchen at Bradley West.

Her extensive resume in the world of work has changed her own perception about the future. Originally she had considered a career in law enforcement. Now, something having to do with children seems more likely. Chavez will pursue a possible college degree, beginning with work at Kankakee Community College. She lives with her mom, Pam Laing.

She's also done a good job saving her earnings, with an eye toward buying a car. It doesn't have to be fancy, she says, as long as it runs well.

"I don't know what I would have done without the work program," she says. It has changed her perception about work. She appreciates people more, and values their contributions. "You can't take things for granted," she says.