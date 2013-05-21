Bourbonnais: Sewer rates to increase 19 percent

Sewer rates in Bourbonnais are set to increase more than 19 percent next month after the village board on Monday approved a $5-per-month rate hike.

Mayor Paul Schore said the increase is in part to offset higher costs levied by the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, which treats wastewater for Bourbonnais, Bradley, Kankakee and Aroma Park.

Bourbonnais' KRMA bill increased by 17 percent, or about $25,000 a month, Schore said.

The rest will go into the village's depleted sewer fund. Bourbonnais has spent about $1 million on sewer system repairs in the past five years and had plans to spend another $700,000 on sewer maintenance, which includes replacing a main running from 5000 North Road to Armour Road, Schore said.

In January 2012, the village raised sewer costs by $5 for residential customers and $6 for residents of unincorporated Bourbonnais. It was the first time rates were raised since 1997.

Now residents will pay $31.75 each month. They will also see a $1 hike in the garbage collection rate. The village recently signed a new contracted with Allied Waste Services.

Bradley customers saw a sewer rate hike last year ofnearly 15 percent.

And Manteno residents will see a 17 percent increase by 2015 from 2011 rates.