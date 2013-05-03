Derby party livens Kankakee senior citizen home

These mint julips were non-alcoholic. The horses on this track were the old-fashioned, imitation breed. And there weren't any betting windows to be found Thursday in the Presence Heritage Lodge.

The fun was real, though, when senior care staff members donned jockeys' silks for an early version of a Kentucky Derby party. A roll of the dice determined the horses' speed in front of a cheering crowd of residents, each decked out in traditional derbies or wide-brimmed flowered hats.

The race came down to a photo finish when a hobby horse named Crystal Blue Persuasion — ably ridden by staffer Crystal Holman — crossed the finish line first.

Race organizer Donna Worth said this was the residence's fourth annual event on the 15-foot track in the main lobby — but it was the first to include a real horse. Cathy Paris, of Chebanse, brought her 22-year-old Bucky to the festivities for a brief visit after the race.

While Louisville will host the real thing, the 139th annual "Run for the Roses" Saturday, the Presence "betters" also were in the running for flowers. Anyone who foresaw Crystal Blue Persuasion's victory won a small bouquet.