Blotter: March 30, 2013

Burglary

A riding lawn mower, a push lawn mower, a gas grill and broken refrigerator were reported stolen to Kankakee County sheriff's police from a shed on a property off Illinois Route 17 in Grant Park at approximately 1:56 p.m. Wednesday.. No suspect information has been reported.

Disorderly conduct

Shaun William Evans, 35, of 1209 Game Trail N., Bourbonnais, was arrested by Bradley police at approximately 2:32 a.m. Friday for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. Evans was throwing rocks at a train on the railroad tracks over Broadway Street, police said. He was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Domestic battery

Timothy E. Gregory, 45, of 1317 N. Arthur Burch Dr., Bourbonnais was arrested by Kankakee County sheriff's police at approximately 10:52 p.m. Wednesday for domestic battery and obstructing or resisting a peace officer.

Theft

Justin J. Huckleby-Kraay, 27, of Watseka, was arrested by Watseka police at approximately 9:27 a.m. Thursday for theft and financial exploitation of the elderly. He was taken to Iroquois County Jail.