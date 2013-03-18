Kankakee: Traffic slowed at Kennedy and Court after truck drops poles

A pair of flat tires on a ComEd truck carrying utility poles may have been the reason some of the poles fell off the truck and snarled traffic at the intersection of West Court Street and Kennedy Drive this morning.

Kankakee Deputy Chief John Gerard said the incident happened just after 9 a.m. today and crews were still on the scene at 11 a.m. trying to get the poles picked up and the truck moving.

"It had to happen in one of our busiest intersections," Gerard said.

Police are on the scene directing traffic.

The incident did not cause any accidents.