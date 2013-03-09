Kankakee: 2nd career thought becomes 1st priority

A career in education once seemed a remote possibility for Cynthia Veronda.

She began her professional life as a biologist. She later worked in her family's music retail business before serving as a member of the Kankakee School District 111 Board.

"I never thought I wanted to be a teacher. It was about in 1992 that I began thinking about bringing my outside influences into the classroom," she said.

She returned to college and in 1997 graduated from Olivet Nazarene University with a master's degree. She landed a job at King Middle School in Kankakee as a fifth-grade math magnet teacher.

Two years later she was teaching science at Kennedy Middle Grade School and later became the school's third- and fourth-grade gifted education instructor.

"I can honestly say this. I've loved every job I've had, no matter what it was," she said. "I didn't know how to play an instrument, but I could sell musical instruments. I knew teaching was something I could do. I'll say this, though, the transition is tough."

But Veronda, now the principal at Steuben Elementary School, is guided by a simple principle: Hard work, combined with honest effort, will always lead to someone landing on his or her feet.

Now for the first time in her professional life, Veronda is the person in charge. She's leading the 356-member Steuben student body and 52 staff members.

"Being a boss is different. Until this year I never had an office, not to mention a secretary," she said.

Superintendent Colleen Legge, who arrived in the district after Veronda was already a teacher, said Veronda's path to Steuben could best be described as unusual.

"It's not uncommon for former educators to get involved [at the board level] after their careers, but not before their career. I don't think I've ever heard of one."

Because of that odd path, though, Legge said Veronda has brought a perspective that many others simply do not have.

"She brings a wealth of knowledge to her position. ... She has a lot to learn, but she's a very quick study. She's always gaining knowledge," the superintendent said. "I think there must be times she must wonder what role she is in: Parent, school board member, teacher or principal."

So what's the biggest lesson Veronda's learned this year? Simple, she said.

"I came into this year trying to do it all at first. You can't. I came into this position wanting to help teachers, but I couldn't because I was trying to do everything. Now I'm much better at delegating."

Still, she starts her day at 7:30 a.m. and most days doesn't leave until 7 p.m.

"A lot of people work 60 hours a week. I'm not special," she said. She does admit there have been days when she sits in her office with a rare quiet moment and wonders: Was this the right career path?

Those days have become fewer as she has grown more comfortable in her position.

"I miss the students. I miss being in the classroom. I'm so glad I spent 15 years in the classroom. ... Because of that I see things through the lens of a teacher. Now I'm trying to look at things through the lens of an administrator."

Yet another choice for someone who has made many.