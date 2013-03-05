Jeff Bonty: Amazing time to watch parents rule grocery shopping

Friday afternoons at work take on a different atmosphere.

The newsroom is buzzing with activity as the staff works on the Weekend Edition.

Maybe because it is the end of the week, we tend to let our hair down.

The conversation turns to what plans people have for the weekend.

This past Friday, one co-worker told us he was going shopping with his wife.

Needless to say he took some kidding.

No. Seriously, what are you doing? It's got be more exciting than that, the co-worker's coffee-drinking buddy said.

"Actually I do enjoy going shopping," the shopping co-worker said.

This is something they do on a regular basis.

This trip would be to buy a baby shower gift.

No way could he be excited for this?

Shopping man said this was OK.

I do believe he said the only thing he does not enjoy shopping for with his wife may be house paint, or maybe it was a car.

It got me thinking back to the days of grocery shopping with my parents.

Now that was shopping with the pros.

Every other week, we would go as a family to two or three grocery stores.

Mom already had prepared the list of goods to buy. She also had cut out the coupons from the stores' ads in the newspaper.

Before Dad came home at about 6 p.m., Mom and I had eaten. The troops were fed and prepared to go to war with the commander.

We loaded up in the truck and headed off.

The first store usually was the one we were at the longest, meaning it had the best bargains.

Dad would grab a cart and thus started the hunt.

The game plan was simple — get everything we needed in 30 minutes or less. At least that's the way I saw it.

One person would guide the cart down one aisle while the other two would head off several aisles to retrieve items.

Many times I was in charge of guarding the cart while the folks did battle with the other shoppers.

They were something to watch.

It makes "Dancing with the Stars" look like kids' play.

Mom and Dad had this down to a science. They didn't need a stop watch or blueprints to the store to figure it out. They were in sync with one another.

They had everything in the cart in no time.

There were a few times where unannounced sales would make for a reroute, but I was sure we would be out of that store in the allotted time.

Even waiting in line to checkout was planned.

I would be in the front of the cart with Mom unloading it on the conveyer belt.

Years later I figured out why I was in front of the cart. It kept me away from the candy they place in the checkout lines. I have to give my parents credit for that strategic move.

I made up for it later in my teen years. But that is a story for another column.

The trips to the other stores would be tactical one-man patrols.

That was all right by me.

I loved being the guard of the groceries.

Years later I look back on those shopping trips and realize my parents would have easily won the gold medal in grocery shopping if it were an Olympic sport. They were that good.

One thing to remember, you find out how much people are in love with one another by how they shop.

Togetherness brings harmony not found in any buy three get one free deal.

