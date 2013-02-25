Ron Jackson: Snitches get burned like witches

See no evil; hear no evil; speak no evil; is a three-century old proverbial principle.

While its origin and meaning can be debated, its current interpretation cannot. On the street level it has been reduced to snitches get stitches. In larger and more organized institutions such as churches, business, and law enforcement, it is snitches get blacklisted.

There is not a more blatant example of this than by the recent ex-cop versus the Los Angeles Police Department that resulted in multiple innocent deaths. LAPD has done more in its history to discredit police and to fuel the public's continued mistrust of law enforcement than any other police agency in America. If this type of event had to happen, it was bound to happen in Los Angeles. Chicago and New Orleans storied police histories pale in comparison.

I have mixed emotions about the entire event. Mostly, I am thankful it has not been characterized and politicized as a mental health and gun control issue. On the other hand, I can't think of a police department more fitting for this to happen to.

After several readings of Christopher Dorner's last will and testament, I understand more how this could happen. Although he has been publicly portrayed as a disgruntled ex-employee, his own words merely tell of pent up frustration of witnessing a historically corrupt system and its 100 percent compliance. And when he spoke out against it, he was penalized, as most victims are.

Now that it is over, we can only ponder if it could have played out differently. Until that has been determined, I don't think it could have. Had there been no innocent deaths and no threats of death to at least 40 more, his 11,000-word manifesto would have been brushed aside as ramblings of a deranged ex-cop. And that is only if anyone had dared to read it all.

We frown upon women who remain silent while their children are molested by lovers. We mock churches and parishioners who protect pedophiles. We shake our heads when police departments cover up for its members who violate the public trust. Yet, we sit idly by as victims and witnesses come forth only to be discredited.

In this revealing case, LAPD with more than 10,000 members, had only one person who spoke out. And he was penalized. Even after Dorner's death, not one LAPD member has come forth to substantiate anything Dorner said. After seeing Dorner's consequence, it's also understandable why the silence remains. Snitches get burned like witches.

Dorner's death is appropriate for pulling the trigger that took innocent lives. However, the brunt of the blood of each of those victims rest on the hands of the entire LAPD. If nothing changes, Dorner failed. If the sole responsibility for the taking of those innocent lives is placed on Dorner, society fails.

Dorner was wrong for exacting his revenge on innocent civilians and on any police member after he could not get to his specific targets. Again, LAPD protected his targets, thus putting all others at risk. Dorner didn't bring shame to the LAPD, he merely exposed it. He didn't bring shame on the 99-percent men and woman who are good stewards of the law all across this country.

It wasn't right what Dorner did. But it is understandable. Because he told us, I won't have to scratch my head wondering why he did it and the way he did it. But I am sure we will all be scratching our heads at how the LAPD responds to it.

History will say Christopher Dorner was destroyed by fire, while his plastic driver's license did not, because he killed innocent people. History won't admit he died because he snitched.

The integrity of all law enforcement is again under a microscope because of the LAPD. And that is what is most unfair of this entire saga.

Ron Jackson is a regular columnist for The Daily Journal and can be contacted at rjackson@daily-journal.com.