Kankakee: Second meeting set on I-57 interchange

The Illinois Department of Transportation has scheduled its second public informational meeting regarding the reconstruction of the Interstate 57 interchange at East Court Street.

The meeting will be held from 4-7 p.m. March 19 in the fourth-floor meeting room of the Kankakee Public Library.

The Kankakee administration is seeking to have the interchange redeveloped. The interchange was constructed in 1955 and many believe its current configuration hampers development in that area because of the difficulty large trucks have navigating it.

IDOT has not identified funding for this project. Cost has been estimated to be in the $40-million range.

— Lee Provost