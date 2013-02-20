Kankakee: 2 men robbed at motel

Two men were ambushed and robbed at a Kankakee motel Sunday.

The two victims from Kankakee met Sylvia C. Ruiz, 30, of St. Anne, and took her to Fairview Motel early Sunday morning, according to a Kankakee County sheriff's report. Ruiz took a phone call, there was a knock on the door, and Ruiz told the men to let her sister in.

Three men then entered the hotel room, one with a gun in his waistband, the victims told police. An Android smartphone, $40 and a golden rosary with a cross were stolen, and the three men and Ruiz left in a blue car, according to the report.

At 661 W. Station St., Kankakee, police located the car and Terrance D. Boyd, 21, of 7046 E. Illinois St., St. Anne; Eusebio Hernandez, 33, of 14342 Clevland Ave., Posen; and Ruiz and Eldredge Toliver, 21, no address listed. Boyd, Hernandez, Ruiz and Toliver were arrested and taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

— Nicole Leonhardt