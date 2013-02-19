Jeff Bonty: Remembering an old school friend

"You have never really lived until you have done something for someone who can never repay you."

The quote comes from a posting by one of my friends on Facebook.

It can also be found on the "like" page of "The Empty Chair" (https://www.facebook.com/TheOriginalEmptyChair).

Reading this quote comes at a time when I mourn the loss of a classmate. A lady I attended school with from kindergarten all the way through high school.

Karla passed away last week after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 52 and leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter, family and friends.

It is an understatement to say Karla will be missed.

In reading her obituary, I learned Karla had done well for herself in the work place.

She also loved to plan trips, events and parties. The word adventure was used to describe her, and knowing Karla back when we were younger, there was never an adventure she didn't take head on.

If memory serves me, she was outspoken back in those days in a good way.

That might come from the fact she had red hair. She was fiery and it showed in many good ways.

But not as much as her bright smile. She lit up a classroom many a time with that smile.

I can go back through the class pictures in grade school when we were in the same class. It was a warm smile. There was nothing fake about it.

These past few days have found me wishing her family and others comfort.

One of her best friends for life is Marianne, a cancer survivor herself.

Marianne has been there for Karla through good and bad. She kept those of us who knew Karla posted on how everything was going.

That brings me back to the quote I started this column with.

There are never enough thank yous, hugs and genuine love we can pour on those around us.

Then they are taken from us.

We have the memories. We have photos. We have the once-in-a-lifetime experiences we hold close to our hearts.

These are the things we bring to the table on holidays, birthdays or just an ordinary day.

We stare at that chair.

We cry, laugh, get angry, ask out loud what to do and do it all over again.

With the way Karla led and lived her life, many found they could not repay her.

They were allowed to find the pot of gold and enjoy all the colors a rainbow shines.

The best we can do in Karla's memory is to strive to do the same.

Jeff Bonty is Web/Wire editor. You can reach him via mail in care of The Daily Journal, 8 Dearborn Square, Kankakee, IL 60901; telephone 815-937-3366 or email (jbonty@daily-journal.com).