Mike Frey: Basketball has lost its bounce

The sporting side of me never used to mind this time of year.

While the Super Bowl has been played, the National Football League season is over and the Major League Baseball season has yet to begin, there always was basketball — pro and college — to fill the gap between the other two sports.

But basketball just isn't what is used to be, and I found myself hearkening to to the past while viewing television last weekend.

Sure, there are more live TV games than ever now, but my own personal interest is at an all-time low. While I caught a glimpse of a game here and there, the programming that drew the most interest revolved around Michael Jordan's 50th birthday, which arrived Sunday.

I'll join the legions who have declared Jordan the best player ever, but I always respected him more than I liked him. Without going into the details, I developed a personal grudge against the Chicago Bulls while still a kid, and even though it since has worn off, it was at its apex when Jordan was leading the Bulls to six straight National Basketball Association titles during the 1990s.

In the footage shown last weekend, Jordan was guiding the Bulls past a number of teams on the way to that collection of championships.

Even though these games were played 20-some years ago, I still cheered for the Bulls' opponents even though the outcome was long ago settled. But perhaps the most telling thing was that I was paying attention at all.

Jordan's era was the golden age of basketball, a time when he shone the brightest among a group of stars that also included Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Isiah Thomas, Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Patrick Ewing, among others. The games seemed more spirited, the rivalries more intense. The NBA on TV was must-see programming during that period.

Nowadays, you get LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, immense talents to be sure but players who don't carry the mantle like their predecessors. James bothers me because of the way he left Cleveland, his hometown of sorts, a few years ago. Bryant has consistently troubled me over the years, most recently for the way he has engaged in a public spat with one of his Los Angeles Lakers' teammates, Dwight Howard.

These guys are supposed to help comprise the face of the league, and it's a face not much worth looking at anymore. Maybe it will improve when the injured Derrick Rose returns to the Bulls, but for now, the "B'' in NBA stands for boring.

College basketball doesn't hold much allure either, although the recent surge by the University of Illinois men's team has stirred a bit of interest.

But that interest is tamed by the fact the top players only compete in college for one year before turning pro, and the mass realignment of conferences that has taken place has ended some of the most storied rivalries.

I tried to watch some college action Saturday night but, after a few minutes, turned to the classic 1986 movie "Hoosiers'' for entertainment. It tells the fictional tale of tiny Hickory High School overcoming all odds to win the Indiana state championship during the early 1950s.

It's a wonderful film, full of life lessons that extend beyond basketball. But while it's loosely based on the true story of the 1954 Milan team winning the Indiana state crown, it's not real.

It leaves this question: When, if ever, is basketball really going to matter again?

Mike Frey is the managing editor of The Daily Journal. He can be reached by telephone at 815-937-3343 or by email at mfrey@daily-journal.com.