Politics play role in pension funding

Like most things in Illinois, pension funds are sometimes used to push a political agenda.

In Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel steered two of the city's pension funds away from investing in gun manufacturers because he supports gun-control laws.

But critics said the main objective of the pension funds should be to maximize financial gain.

"Pension funds should never be dictated by social goals," said Bob Williams, president of State Budget Solutions, a nonpartisan organization advocating budget reform. "The fund managers have a fiduciary responsibility that should be focused on maximizing the return of their investments."

The Chicago Teacher's Pension Fund, or CTPF, and the Municipal Employees Annuity and Benefits Fund, or MEABF, began divesting their holdings in gun manufacturers in January.

Jay C. Rehak, president of the CTPF, cited ethical concerns as a primary reason for withdrawing investments.

"We were moved by the gun violence that occurred in Connecticut and also the realization that it's been happening all over the city," he said. "But it was Newtown that was the final motivator."

Todd Vandermyde, a lobbyist for the National Rifle Association, said, "The people who run the pension funds should be worried about their solvency instead of playing politics."

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp and Sturm, Ruger and Co. were two of the companies that the pension funds were invested in.

Smith & Wesson's stock price has increased 75 percent in the last year. Sturm and Ruger's has increased 27 percent.

Emanuel said in a news release "there is no return on investment great enough to justify supporting the weapons manufacturers or dealers.

"We cannot support or invest in companies that profit from the proliferation of assault weapons and the violence these guns bring to our communities," he said in the release.

Williams, however, questioned whether the move would decrease gun violence.

"Chicago already has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation and also has a very high murder rate," he said.

Rehak said that if enough pension funds follow suit they might have an effect on gun sales. The CTPF, which has $9.5 billion in assets, has begun withdrawing its $260,000 of investments in gun manufacturers.

"If enough pension funds around the country follow CTPF's lead, we do believe it will have an impact on the assault weapons industry," he said.

But Williams said the gun manufacturers will find new investors.

"Their business is booming and they'll just find other investors," he said.

Rehak said he believes that divesting in gun manufacturers would be in the long-term benefit of the pension fund.

"As more people die or get injured as a result of these weapons it won't be good for the companies that manufacture these weapons," he said