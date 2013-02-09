Jesse Jackson Jr. agrees to plea deal, may face prison time

Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. has made a plea agreement with federal prosecutors that could send him to prison in connection with illegal use of campaign funds, Chicago newspapers reported on Friday.

The investigation has been reported widely to relate to the illegal use of campaign money to buy a $40,000 Rolex watch, furniture for his home and travel for a girlfriend. Reports on Friday said he could be required to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to the federal government to cover the improper spending. Years of campaign payments of $5,000 per month to his wife, former Chicago Ald. Sandi Jackson as a political consultant, also are the subject of federal investigation, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. She resigned from the city council last month.

Despite that widely known investigation, despite earlier allegations he had attempted to buy appointment to President Obama's former Senate seat from corrupt former Gov. Rod Blajojevich and despite a long leave of absence for bi-polar disorder, Jackson cruised to re-nomination in 2012 Democratic primary and to re-election in November. That was in the redrawn 2nd Congressional District, with Kankakee County and east Will County added to the district's original turf in southeast Chicago and suburban Cook County.

Jackson never really represented the new turf because he resigned two weeks after his re-election and about six weeks before he would have taken oath of office for the new district.

He had been to Kankakee County on several occasions after the new district was mapped following the 2010 census, including the opening of a campaign office in Kankakee in January 2012. He failed to make a scheduled appearance for a Juneteenth celebration parade in Kankakee on June 22. By then he was at the Mayo Clinic and on an unannounced medical leave of absence from Congress.

Jackson's situation "is unfortunate," Kankakee County Democratic Party Chairman John Willard said on Friday. "You wouldn't wish that on anyone, but these are issues he brought on himself, and they spread on all Democrats so it is a bad day for all of us."

Kankakee County NAACP President Theodis Pace said he knew Jackson casually for years because they were members of the same national fraternity, Omega Psi Phi. Pace said he used that connection to invite Jackson to be the featured speaker at the county NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet in October 2011 because he also knew Jackson would be the county's new congressman.

Like the NAACP, Jackson was a force for human rights, Pace said. "He focused on community development and economic development and always insisted that minority citizens had a seat at that table."

Like Willard, he called Jackson's downfall unfortunate. "If you do those things, you suffer the consequences," he said. "And the things that got him into the position he is in now are negative things to people who have always supported him."