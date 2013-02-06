Kankakee: East side park features unveiled

The nearly half-block area that once housed three multifamily apartment buildings and two vacant single-family houses will be transformed by late spring or early summer into a place for trees and flowers, a crushed limestone walking path and an amphitheater.

The 3.25-acre park on Kankakee's east side has been named the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

"We want this to be a neighborhood oasis," Kankakee Mayor Nina Epstein said. "I envision this to be a quiet place for older residents, a place for people to walk and for schools to utilize."

The park's design was unveiled at a Tuesday morning gathering at the Kankakee Public Library. The property was donated by the city to the Kankakee Valley Park District. The two governmental bodies will share in the approximately $100,000-cost of planting, landscaping and construction.

The park will be bordered by East Merchant and East Maple streets and South Elm and South Evergreen avenues in the city's 1st Ward, two blocks south of East Court Street. The nearest public park is Snow Memorial Park just north of East Court Street at North Hobbie Avenue.

The amphitheater, which Epstein said will be constructed in the northwest corner of the park and will accommodate 30-50 people, would be ideally suited as an outdoor classroom for nearby King Middle School or Lincoln Cultural Center's Montessori School.

When it came to naming the park, Epstein and Bill Yohnka, Kankakee's director of economic development, said that was the easy part.

"This will be a venue to study, to do school work," she said of the amphitheater. "This is what Martin Luther King's vision for children was all about — education."

The park has been in the planning stage for more than a year, and the Kankakee architectural firm, Verdae Group, put the concept to paper. While demolition took place in 2013, this spring should see the park move from concept to reality.

Epstein said it's hoped the park will help revitalize the neighborhood, an area of the city that has long been troubled by gang and drug activity.

"How do you begin to revitalize and stabilize a neighborhood?" she asked. One way, she said, is to reduce the residential property density. The destruction of the three apartment buildings removed 32 residential units.

"You cannot fix some of the housing problems without pruning some of the problem properties," she said. "How do we stop the cycle of these properties? Sometimes you have to tear them down."

The project was made easier because Peoples Bank of Kankakee County donated the apartment lots to them. The properties had been vacant and boarded up for at least two years before being knocked down.

The city paid about $150,000 to demolish and clear the land.

"This is a great way to repurpose a city block," Yohnka said. "I believe this will make a huge impact in this neighborhood."