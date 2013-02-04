Ron Jackson: When did wealth become wrong?

"I can make more money on welfare than work a minimum wage job."

That is often given as rationale or justification for remaining on public aid for an extended time. When you consider taxes, child care, the cost of getting to that job, plus the absence of health insurance, the worker would net maybe $3.30 per hour. That is darn near understandable.

But if a high-income earner said out loud he or she would just like to take home more of what they earn, it could result in public ridicule. Why is it that we would all enjoy making in excess of $1 million per year, but we verbally scowl at those who do? Why do we expect more of those who are success driven? What is wrong with being wealthy and wanting to keep it?

Last week, pro golfer Phil Mickelson suggested in an interview that he may have to move from his home state of California or possibly out of the United States to retain more of his income. Mickelson earns an estimated minimum of $40 million per year. California now has the highest state income tax for people making more than $1 million per year. Add to that is the federal tax on high-wage earners. During the discussion, Mickelson estimated he brings home about 38 cents on every dollar he earns. That is a 62 percent tax rate.

A net income of $15 million is not going to garner any sympathy. That isn't what Mickelson and others like him, including fellow golfer Tiger Woods is seeking. Mickelson's problem seems to be that he spoke openly about his dilemma.

High earning Californians can move to a state with lower or no income tax and realize a considerable savings. Yet, we are quick to find fault with big time earners when they try to cut their tax liability. Tax avoidance is not a crime. Actually, it is an intelligent thing to do. But, when we learn of individuals or corporations paying little or no taxes, we come close to calling them treasonous. Yet, all of us would love to pay fewer taxes while enjoying the same level of government services.

Of course, I realize the wealthy won't get any sympathy. And I don't think that is what they are looking for. But, we are less than honest if we don't see their point that they are being unfairly penalized because of their success.

Sixty-two cents out of every dollar you earn is a big bite to swallow whether it is out of $8 or $8 million. Especially when you don't see any additional services, like your own no speed-limit lane on the highway, a faster emergency services response time, favorable judicial decisions, or your personal congressional representative.

Mickelson's story only has reopened the redistribution of wealth argument and all its silliness. His case simply demonstrates that by taking more from the rich does nothing to prevent or reduce our social ills such as poverty, obesity, illiteracy, teen pregnancy, and crime. In his case, taking 62 percent of his earned income is criminal. What is even more disturbing about the redistribution of wealth is the choices we make of who gets to redistribute it.

In the end, Mickelson could quit playing golf and be better off. No, he won't have to rely on welfare. He can live comfortably off his investments. Be it a million-dollar per year earner or minimum wage earner, when it is more personally beneficial to quit working than it is to work, something is wrong with the system — not the individual.

Ron Jackson is a regular columnist for The Daily Journal and can be contacted at rjackson@daily-journal.com.