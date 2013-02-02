Nearly everyone a fan on Super Bowl Sunday

If everyone can be a little bit Irish on St. Patrick's Day, then it appears we're all football fans on Super Bowl Sunday.

It doesn't matter that the NFL's championship game doesn't involve our Chicago Bears, the team we call our own when they practice at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. It doesn't even include the Green Bay Packers, the team we love to hate.

But the uniforms on the field make no difference. Americans traditionally make this game one of the most-watched television events of the year. The area's bars will be hustling to entertain crowds with dozens of TVs and the ever-popular, but slightly illegal, boards of betting squares. Home parties will celebrate with snacks and hundreds of delivered pizzas.

Oh, there are alternatives. One cable TV channel offers marathon reruns of the "Golden Girls" series. Chicago theaters offer discount tickets. And the Will County Fairgrounds in Peotone will host a motorcycle swap meet.

The big game, though, still will draw most of the public attention. So much so that the area's emergency rooms will see their traffic slow. Police will notice the roads are empty. But each group will crank up the intensity for the after-the-game activities.

The issue for one-day fans: Some viewers won't know the difference between a man-to-man, a zone or a prevent defense. They might know the opposing coaches are brothers. And that the commercials cost millions of dollars for seconds of airtime, but they're going to be a little short on football savvy.

The Daily Journal sports department has taken on the task of providing those readers with a little more background on the game. Check pages D4-D5 for our information blitz — the area's biggest fans, local celebs' plans, crazy Vegas bets, historical information and more. This edition also offers a look at some of the area's busiest Sunday workers, the people making and delivering game day pizzas.

Super Bowl XLVII

Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 5:30 p.m., CBS-TV (Ch. 2, Chicago)

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans