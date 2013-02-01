Kankakee man arrested after setting bed on fire

A Kankakee man was arrested for arson and domestic battery after setting his bed on fire Thursday afternoon.

Arthur J. Calvin, 33, of 456 S. Osborn Ave., Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police shortly after noon for domestic battery and two counts of arson after an altercation with a family member lead to him to start a fire on the bed, according to a Kankakee police report.

Calvin's infant son was home at the time of the fire, according to the report.

No one was injured in the fire, but the family member was struck in the right eye. Calvin was putting the fire on the mattress when police arrived. The fire had been extinguished, but fire personnel were called to process the scene along with Kankakee detectives.

He was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

— Nicole Leonhardt