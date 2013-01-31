Police blotter: Jan. 31, 2013

Aggravated battery

A man reported that he was struck in the arm by one of four shots fired in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue to Kankakee police at 2:21 p.m. Friday. The victim filed the report from Provena St. Mary's Hospital where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to his left arm. Evidence was not found at the scene and no suspects have been reported.

Burglary

• Watches, shoes and T-shirts were reported stolen from the Cash 4 Gold located at 1592 E. Court St., Kankakee, to Kankakee police after officers were dispatched to the scene at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were dispatched when an alarm went off. Three men were seen entering the building on a surveillance tape.

• A water heater, copper piping and duct work were reported stolen to Kankakee police from a vacant rental property at 9 a.m. Sunday. No arrests have been reported.

Domestic battery

• Raul Tapita Perez, 50, of 442 N. Union St., Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police at 11:06 a.m. Monday for domestic battery. Perez was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

• Sebastian Pina-Ortega, of 584 S. Poplar Ave., was arrested by Kankakee police at 2:32 p.m. Sunday for domestic battery. Pina-Ortega was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

• Taron M. Stokes, 34, of 363 W. Station St., Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police at 7:58 p.m. Sunday for domestic battery. Stokes was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

DUI

• Sharon L. Mulligan, 63, of Onarga, was arrested by Illinois State Police at 7:21 p.m. Monday for driving under the influence of alcohol. Mulligan was arrested after she hit a car while driving on U.S. Route 45 near 1500N Road. She was taken to Iroquois County Jail.

• Michael E. Pennell, 25, of Ashkum was arrested by Illinois State Police at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Lake Street in Ashkum for driving under the influence of alcohol. Pennell was taken to Iroquois County Jail.

• Beatriz A. Anzaldua, 38, 453 N. Greenwood Ave., Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police on Sunday for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Theft under $300

Several dozen pairs of women's underwear and sink stopper from the bathroom sink were reported stolen to Kankakee police from an apartment in the 300 block of South Curtis Avenue at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. No suspects have been reported.