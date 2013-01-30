Dimitrios Kalantzis: Part of our collective identity

The public defenders hang their coats on the rack by the front door.

The younger one invariably orders a cheeseburger and fries. They argue. A lot. Lunch breaks give no breaks to the sport of it all.

Down along the counter, Helly drinks her coffee. In a few minutes, she'll leave and open her bar only to make a pot of coffee there for the ones who order coffee. You know who you are.

But for now, she's at Lori's.

On Mondays, the booths fill up quickly just before noon. The jury pool awaiting word on whether or not they'll get stuck on a trial eats up the specials. Tuna sandwiches and cream of broccoli soup.

Sit at one end, you get Samantha. Sit on the other, it's Carrie. Pick your poison. The Mexican cook speaks fluent diner Greek.

The first time I went to Lori's I left wondering what the hell took me so long. It's just up the road from the Journal. It's old school charm works for the soul like Pepto-Bismol on a sour stomach. Not that you'll need that, for real.

The bill rarely approaches the $13 mark for two.

And yes, Mr. Pink, they refill constantly.

Some of the booths have errant springs. I never did understand carpeting in restaurants. And where the hell did all the ashtrays go?

When the last diner shuts its doors for good, God help us if that ever happens, we'll lose more by way of our collective identity than when drive-ins became parking lots.

Ultimately, diners are the common denominator, connecting Binghamton, N.Y., to Fairmount, Ind. And Kankakee, Ill.

Thank God this town still values its diners.

Lori's is but one of several folks here hold dear.

I've been to others. I'll go back, too.

But Lori's is right up the road. And it took months (OK, maybe weeks) to get Sam to remember my "usual."

It's listed no where on the menu. What a way to make a man feel at home.

I'll be there by noon.