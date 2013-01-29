Reynolds seeks redemption, return to politics

Saying "we all need redemption," Mel Reynolds is running for Congress.

Reynolds, 61, is one of the 17 Democratic candidates in the primary for Illinois' 2nd Congressional seat left vacant after the resignation of Jesse Jackson Jr.

Jackson, who won re-election in November, vacated the seat and the required special election has been timed to coincide with the regular primary set for Feb. 26.

The winner will face one of five Republicans, but the Democratic nominee will be heavily favored in the district, which includes Kankakee County, eastern Will County and the southeast corner of Cook County.

Reynolds was in Bradley Monday campaigning, speaking at the Kiwanis Club of Kankakee luncheon at the Quality Inn & Suites. Reynolds came at the invitation of Bill Herzog, Kiwanis member and former Kankakee County state's attorney. Herzog hopes to have other candidates attend in the weeks before the election.

"The purpose of the legal system is reform," Herzog told the club in his introduction. Reynolds, he said, "took his lumps and did his time."

Reynolds was a member of Congress for one term in the early 1990s. He ran into his own legal problems, and resigned.

Reynolds was convicted on 12 counts, including sexual assault, in 1995, for having sex with a 16-year-old campaign volunteer in 1992. In 1997, Reynolds was convicted on 15 counts of unrelated bank fraud. President Bill Clinton pardoned Reynolds shortly before leaving office in 2001.

"I'm a different person than I was 20 years ago," Reynolds said in answer to a question. "Aren't you a different person than you were 20 years ago? Wouldn't we all be different persons?"

Reynolds said that society must integrate everyone who has served their time.

"Ninety-five percent of everyone in prison will be getting out," he said.

Reynolds said he supports himself today as a businessman and consultant. He said he is especially proud of his children: Corean P. Reynolds, who will graduate from Michigan State University next year; and twins Marisol E. Reynolds and Melvin J. Reynolds II. Marisol is serving an internship in Capetown, South Africa.

When Reynolds was asked if he had many any contact with the victim from years ago, he ended that line of questioning.

"I've said everything I'm going to say on that subject," he said.