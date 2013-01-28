Dry terrain could have dire consequences

Coping with a few hotter and drier than average summers might be as simple as the irrigation system Manteno area dairy farmer Dave Surprenant provided for his pastured herd.

"We're a little different," he said. "Our herd is in the pasture at least seven months out of the year. So, this irrigation was a godsend. It not only kept the grass alive, the cows would follow the pivot to stay cool.

"Production was down a little — heck, these cows don't like temperatures over 80. So, they didn't like last summer. But we didn't lose a single animal. Other farmers did."

On the other hand, coping with global warming might be a little more challenging. The Center for Climate Change and Environmental Solutions reported long-range scenarios include the possibility of hundreds of millions of people exposed to increased water stress, from drinking water shortages to storms destroying coastal areas.

The report also made predictions regarding plant and animal species that will be at increased risk of extinction from rising temperatures. Malnutrition and increased risk from infectious disease also are on the horizon, according to the study.

Hints of that advanced climate change — described in such dark terms by some researchers — can come in more pleasant hues, according to Chad Miller, director of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau.

"People remark about how green some of the area fields look — the rows of winter wheat or the sod farms around Momence and Peotone," Miller noted. "Maybe it's a little refreshing in January, but we shouldn't be seeing that. There should be a blanket of snow over those fields, assuring the dormancy that those plants need."

Miller added the next hurdle for area farmers will come in spring when planting season requires the right combination of warmth and moisture to assure germination.

"We don't have 'drought-proof' seed," he said. "We have 'drought-tolerant' seed. Our topsoil and subsoil moisture levels are low right now so we can definitely use some rain before they put seed in the ground."

Other clues climate change already has begun might be out of sight. The Illinois water table fluctuates annually, but Jackie Robb, the owner of Will County Well and Pump, reported last week her 70-year-old family business has turned from a drilling business to a re-drilling venture.

"We've been very busy — and we do a lot of business in Kankakee County — working mostly with folks who have seen their well go dry, and they want us to drill another 50 feet deeper. That used to be a little part of what we did. It's turned into about half of what we do.

"I think people have to start looking at the way they waste water," she added. "We're going to have to practice more conservation."

Surprenant would agree with that approach so he's careful with how much water goes on his cows and his pasture. But he isn't fretting over the demise of the planet.

"We had hot years in the 1930s and '50s, and then it cooled off," he said. "Water is low on the Mississippi now, but we had years with some bad floods. They have back-to-back drought years like we had last year, and we don't usually do that.

"But, heck, the drought of 1988 was worse than last year," he said. "We just have to learn to get along with nature."