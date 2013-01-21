Temperatures dip, but still no snow

Subzero temperatures have finally hit, but it could be worse.

"The arctic front didn't dip quite as low as we originally projected," said Alex Sosnowski, a meteorologist for Accuweather.com.

"This [today] might be close to the coldest day you've seen in the Kankakee area for two years, but they're really getting hit up in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin," he said, referring to the expected low of minus-31 tonight in International Falls, Minn.

The Daily Journal readership area is expected to see high temperatures only in the teens for most of this week, and the thermometer will dip to a mere 1 degree above zero by daybreak Tuesday. The wind chill will make it feel like 14 below.

No warm up will be coming our way until Sunday, when the deep freeze will subside and the temperature will spike to 36. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s early next week.

The winter without snow will continue. While flurries are in the forecast from Tuesday through Friday, no measurable amounts are anticipated.

Meanwhile area residents attending today's presidential inauguration will experience slightly warmer temperatures. Sosnowski noted the cold front will settle into Washington, D.C., later today, but highs should be in the mid-30s for the ceremonies before the mercury starts to fall.