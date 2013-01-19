Tim Yonke: Choose your heroes wisely

Sports heroes.

As a boy growing up I had them ... Ernie Banks, Jerry Sloan, Dick Butkus, Bobby Hull, Lee Trevino to name just a few. I admired their athletic ability, their drive and tenacity to be among the best in their sport.

I still have current ones such as Derrick Rose, Jonathon Toews, Brian Urlacher, Tiger Woods and Starlin Castro. But while I appreciate the talents of these athletes, it ends when they walk off the field, court, rink or golf course. I no longer can think of these athletes as idols, no matter how they conduct themselves when they're in or out of the spotlight.

In just the last few weeks the reasons why not to treat these gifted sports stars as heroes has become national and worldwide news.

First, there was the announcement that three of the greatest players in Major League Baseball history — Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosa — failed to get even half the votes needed to be elected to Hall of Fame.

Just a decade ago all three would have been shoo-ins to be voted in on the first ballot. The reason they failed miserably is, of course, their purported connection with steroids. In short, they cheated. It has put a black cloud over the entire sport, particularly the era in which they played.

Second, came the recent news that seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong admitted to doping during his reign as cycling's greatest champion.

He did this after years and years of denying it to anyone and everyone who wanted to listen. He often became enraged while denying the accusations and even threatened to file lawsuits. It was all just a big bluff. Now he comes out and talks to Oprah Winfrey and admits his life has been a lie. It just makes you shake your head.

Lastly, there is the bizarre story of Notre Dame linebacker and Heisman Trophy runner-up Manti Te'o that broke this week.

This is a head scratcher if there ever was one. As Te'o led the Fighting Irish to an undefeated regular season and a spot in the national championship game, the stirring story line was he was playing so well even though his grandmother and girlfriend, who had leukemia, passed away within hours of each other in the middle of the season.

But wait. Now comes the news it was an elaborate hoax, one Te'o and Notre Dame say was played on their superstar linebacker. Te'o's grandmother did die. However, his girlfriend, Lennay Kekua, never existed.

The hoax was disclosed hours after Deadspin.com posted a lengthy story, saying it could find no record Kekua ever existed. The story suggests a friend of Te'o may have carried out the hoax and the football player may have been in on it. The goal of the scam isn't clear. Maybe it was to drum up publicity for the linebacker's bid to win the Heisman Trophy or raise his stock in this spring's NFL draft.

This is why I cheer today's athletes exploits when they play and forget about them when they're not playing.

I'd advise everyone to do likewise.

