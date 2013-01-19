10 Questions: Job fills King principal with pride

As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, people call to mind the impact the acclaimed civil rights leader had on society.

This always is the case at Kankakee's King Middle Grade School, given the school was named in King's honor.

George Harris is the school's principal, a position he has held for the past four years. In his supervision of the school, he tries to keep the teachings and influence of King prevalent within the school's culture.

Before the long weekend, Harris took some time to answer 10 Questions about King, as well as his own life:

<em><strong>Do you feel a special pride being principal of a school named after Dr. King as his holiday/birthday approaches?</strong></em>

"Yes, I take pride in being a leader of a school named after such an influential person in history. Dr. King fought for equality and fairness for all ethnicities, and it is an enormous honor to lead a school named for a man who stood for so many wonderful things."

<em><strong>What message of Dr. King do you try to instill in your students?</strong></em>

"Dr. King had many messages, but one that I try to make sure the students understand is that through education, anything is possible. You can achieve you dreams and be successful by educating yourself. Dr. King's education helped him to become such a great orator."

<em><strong>When did you first learn about Dr. King's teachings?</strong></em>

"I first learned about Dr. King in grade school. We were taught at an early age the impact that he had on race relations."

<em><strong>Do you feel today's students understand the importance of Dr. King?</strong></em>

"Not entirely. Many students do grasp his significance, but many are also unaware of the magnitude of his influence. Their understanding has been lost to some degree."

<em><strong>What brought you into the field of education?</strong></em>

"Earlier in my life, I was working as a case manager, and I found a lot of my clients, who were students, needing tutoring help. I felt that I could make a bigger impact through education than I was in my position at the time."

<em><strong>Since you won't have school Monday, how will you celebrate the holiday?</strong></em>

"I always celebrate the day with my family. One thing we do every year is discuss Dr. King and his accomplishments with my two sons."

<em><strong>Who were the most influential people in your life growing up?</strong></em>

"My first teacher had a big impact on my upbringing. I had the same teacher for grades one through three. My older brothers and sisters influenced me a lot as well. I am the baby of the family, and I have eight older brothers and sisters, six of whom went on to get college degrees."

<em><strong>Have you ever been to the Dr. King Memorial in Washington, D.C.?</strong></em>

"I have not been to D.C., but I have been to Atlanta. I visited many important sites he visited, such as the Baptist church, while I was there."

<em><strong>If Dr. King were alive today what do you think he would think about today's race relations?</strong></em>

"Many of the laws he fought for have been enacted, but there is still segregation in some forms. It's underlying, though. It's not on the surface. But some people still have a segregation mindset. We still need to work on changing the way people think."

<em><strong>Is there any specific moment or quote of Dr. King's that rings particularly true to you?</strong></em>

"Dr. King articulated the idea of America as a 'melting pot' with a mixture of races. That is what King Middle School is like. I am proud of how well our students get along together. At their age, they don't see color. They can come together as friends. The same applies to our staff. They come from a variety of backgrounds, and they do a great job working not only with the students but with each other as well."