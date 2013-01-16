Dimitrios Kalantzis: Duh, it's about immigration

"I think the federal government has absolutely failed this population."

~ State Rep. Pam Roth, R-Morris, on illegal immigrants

"All we hope, on the other side of this issue, is all the backers of crap like this, is [that] these illegals plow into y'all and see how you feel. Do you dumb bast***s really think they'll get licenses and insurance?"

~ L.R. Yarno, Bourbonnais, sent via email

Illegal immigrants would be foolish not to apply for a temporary driver's license. But there are plenty reasons they won't. Some might fear a larger, ulterior motive. Some simply might be too lazy. Some might be dumb enough to risk unnecessary arrest and expensive fines and fees.

If they do apply, they'll need to show proof of insurance, and pass standard road, vision and written tests.

The licenses will be valid only for driving purposes.

Some of the reaction to the latest immigration bill, which the Illinois General Assembly passed last week and already has received the governor's support, was incredulity.

Aren't we rewarding men and women who came here illegally?

The counterargument, common with immigration issues, is that people will continue to come here illegally. Deporting illegal immigrants won't stop that. But ignoring all other aspects of the issue and focusing only on enforcement isn't working.

Though there has been a slight decline or tapering off of Mexican migration in recent years, Americans should begin to worry when immigrants stop coming here in wholesale numbers.

That hasn't happened.

What Roth said the day she voted against the bill is true.

And she was largely right when she said this bill isn't entirely about highway safety — as its supporters argued.

No, it's about immigration.

As with the federal deferred action program, which offers young undocumented workers temporary protection from deportation, this initiative is a Band-Aid.

And it's past time for this country to take a more meaningful approach.

Where I disagree with Roth is when she said this is a federal issue.

Because if bills such as the one Illinois just passed nudges Congress to action, any action, then that can only be a good thing.

And we finally can dispense with crap like this.

Dimitrios Kalantzis is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at 815-802-5144 or dkalantzis@daily-journal.com.