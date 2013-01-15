Criminal behavior can be learned

"The apple didn't fall far from the tree'' is an adage that often proves to be true.

At the age of 19, Dannie Kendrick Jr. was arrested for allegedly killing Kankakee barber Joseph Buckner III in November 2011. Two decades earlier, before Dannie was born, his father, Dannie Kendrick Sr., began growing his list of felony convictions.

"Some could say it's genetics," Craig Bishop, a professor of social work and criminal justice at Olivet Nazarene University, said. "Or that they were raised in a belief system where they only have one way to meet their needs."

A small percent of the population commits the majority of crimes, Bishop said. Family members are serving time together in state prisons and awaiting trial together in local jails. The Illinois Department of Corrections does not keep track of how many relatives are in the prison system, nor does Kankakee County's Jerome Combs Detention Center. Experts study why some families seem disposed to lives of crime.

Mental illness can be hereditary and many inmates have issues with mental health, Bishop said. There is no crime gene, Bishop said, but some people do seem predisposed to commit a crime if the opportunity presents itself.

Others might commit crimes out of need, Bishop said. It's about survival. But committing crimes is also a learned behavior.

"If you are modeled antisocial behavior, you will live up to that," Bishop said.

Antisocial behavior, defined by Bishop, is a willingness to step outside of social norms to solve problems or provide.

Children also can become desensitized to crimes if they witness them on a daily basis, he said.

While there are many suggestions as to why criminal behavior runs in some families, there are no clear answers or hard numbers to indicate just how many family members are jailed or imprisoned together. However, corrections officials said measures are taken to regulate relationships behind bars.

IDOC does not make an effort to keep relatives together or separated in prison, but if one family member becomes a threat to another, measures will be taken to resolve the issue, said Stacey Solano, a spokeswoman for the department.

In Jerome Combs feuding criminals and co-defendants are separated, but family members have been placed together in situations were they have had a calming effect on one another, Kankakee County Chief of Corrections Mike Downey said.

"Our guys do a great job in assessing how they are housing people," Downey said.