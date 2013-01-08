Hopkins Park: Heart condition likely cause of driver's death

A 76-year-old man found unresponsive in his van Saturday most likely died from a cardiac condition, not injuries from a crash.

Dexter Spears, of Hopkins Park, was found unresponsive in a 1988 Chevrolet van at 8:28 p.m. Saturday in a field off Illinois Route 17, according to an Illinois State Police report.

Police were called about an erratic driver on Route 17 near 8250E Road, according to the report. Spears, who was driving east on Route 17 crossed the west lanes before his vehicle stopped in a field, according to the report.

An autopsy was performed Monday morning. Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Spears had no injuries from the crash and it appeared he died from a heart condition.

— Nicole Leonhardt