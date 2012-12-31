New Year's Eve big workday for some

If you ask Jim Ankola, owner and proprietor of Liquor Zone in Bourbonnais, what he's doing for New Year's Eve, his answer comes pretty quickly.

"Working. Open to close. 9 a.m. to about 10 p.m.," Ankola said. "We'll be pretty busy."

When you're in the business of providing goods for the parties everyone else is having, there's little else you can do.

New Year's Eve is one of the busiest days of the year for Liquor Zone and its partner store in Kankakee, Liquor World, said Liquor Zone employee Bob Bhatt.

"It's got to be in the top two," he said. "New Year's Eve and the Super Bowl."

Sunday, a few people got a jump start on the rest. About 10 minutes after the Chicago Bears temporarily kept alive their chances at making the NFL playoffs, the previously-empty Liquor Zone became alive with roughly a dozen customers.

The drinks of choice flying off the shelves at the store, Ankola said, are inexpensive champagnes and RumChata, a flavored rum recently that has become a vogue ingredient for holiday recipes including rum cake.

"It tastes a little like Cinnamon Toast Crunch," he said. "For every 10 customers we have, one will buy some of this."

All the drinking can subsequently lead to dangers on the roadway, according to AAA, which issued in a news release this weekend that called New Year's the deadliest day of the year for traffic accidents. In 2009, for example, nearly 11,000 people died in drunk driving accidents in Illinois, with a disproportionate number — almost 500 — occurring over the holiday.

Locals wishing to indulge safely can take advantage of River Valley Metro's expanded holiday hours. Bus services will be available tonight until 2 a.m.

For about 200 local people, that won't be necessary. An annual gala at BrickStone Restaurant and Brewery in Bourbonnais is scheduled for the seventh time. The $60 admission ticket will provide party-goers not only with an open bar and appetizers but also a shuttle service. It's become a popular place to be on the holiday.

"We have a lot of people that come back every year, but we get new faces each year, too," said Tina Vasilakis, a manager at the restaurant/brewery. "We've just about sold out every year. We try not to max out with capacity so that we can still move around."