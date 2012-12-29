More safety, less theft intent of new laws

More than 150 new laws will go into effect Tuesday, New Year's Day. Here are details on five of the more prominent measures that soon will be enforced.

<strong>Cellphones in construction zones</strong>

Motorists will have to put their cellphones away while driving through any construction zone. The new law expands the current prohibition on cellphone usage in construction zones with reduced speed limits to include all of them.

Priscilla Tobias, Illinois Department of Transportation state safety engineer, said the existing version of the law already has helped save lives.

There were 24 fatalities in construction zones in 2010, the year before it took effect. This year, there were only 16. Crashes also were reduced. There were nearly 7,000 crashes prior to the existing law and about 4,800 last year, the year it took effect.

"Inattentiveness and distracted driving are the predominant force in work zone crashes," Tobias said. "I would say it makes a difference."

Motorists can be fined $250 for the first offense and $750 for the second offense.

In addition to providing clarity as to when a motorist shouldn't use a cellphone, the expanded law will apply to work zones on local roads in municipalities where the speed limit is typically not reduced, she said.

"The city areas are just as important as the interstate where you have the high speeds," Tobias said. "You will have a lot going on, and you really have to be paying attention."

<strong>No more wheelies</strong>

Motorcyclists will be on the hook for more than potential medical bills for popping wheelies. A new law will impose a minimum $1,000 fine for driving a motorcycle on one wheel, part of a motorcycle safety package the General Assembly passed in July.

Brian Stevenson, manager of Stevenson Auto Sales, of Kankakee, which specializes in quick-acceleration brands of Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha motorcycles known for the stunt, said the new law will put a damper on the enjoyment of the bikes.

"It's fun, unfortunately," said Stevenson, who admits he crashed once while doing a wheelie at 90 mph. He escaped death with few injuries and learned a valuable lesson, he said.

Motorcyclists caught a second time could face up to six months in jail and a maximum fine of $1,500. A third wheelie offense could mean up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500. Stevenson said the law seems stern but could keep others from learning about safety the hard way.

"It seems like a steep fine for a little bit of screwing around, but you have to keep those younger guys under control because some of them don't know how to quit," Stevenson said. "They can get out of control before they know it."

<strong>Copper theft</strong>

It's become common for police to investigate burglaries in which copper pipes and wiring lured burglars into residences and construction sites. But starting on Jan. 1, anyone selling scrap copper to recyclers will have to identify themselves to the Illinois State Police before making the sale.

The law is aimed at combating the growing trend in copper theft as the economy has soured and the value of the precious metal has soared.

"Copper theft is certainly a concern everywhere. I can guarantee that," said Larry Regnier, Kankakee police chief, whose department has dealt with numerous copper thefts.

The new law requires metal dealers purchasing recyclable copper to enter identifying information into forms provided by the state police and retain a copy of the form for two years for each transaction.

Regnier said he's uncertain if the state police will share the information locally, but he noted local law enforcement agencies already are working on a countywide ordinance requiring the same type of information.

"We'd know who was taking in copper routinely and how much they're turning in at once," Regnier said.

<strong>Strip club tax</strong>

The patrons of adult entertainment clubs will have to pay $3 to help prop up the State's Sexual Assault Prevention fund. The new adult entertainment surcharge starts on Jan. 1 in an effort to fund the state's ailing rape prevention and crisis centers.

Marcie Sheridan, Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault executive director, said the tax will provide much needed revenue for programs assisting rape victims and combating sexual crimes. The centers provide crisis assistance, court advocacy, counseling and prevention education.

"We're at the point where something has to be done for the centers across the state," said Sheridan, who became executive director in 2010 when KC-CASA nearly closed its doors. "We were dangerously at the point of having to close."

State funding for KC-CASA has declined about 20 percent in the past five years as legislators have sought to tighten state budgets. That has left victims on waiting lists and without needed advocacy in the court system, she said. The tax is directed at the cultural attitudes toward women that contribute to rape.

"It's the idea that we can treat women's bodies that way," Sheridan said. "It reinforces the idea of women as objects."

<strong>Facebook law</strong>

It will be illegal for employers to require passwords or demand access to employees' or prospective employees' social networking sites. The addition to the Illinois Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act takes effect New Year's Day.

Advocates of the law including civil liberties groups, social media users and others likened the old practice to handing an employer the keys to a private employee's house. Gov. Pat Quinn, who championed the law, agreed.

Paul Snellenberger, a human resources consultant with People ETC LLC, of Kankakee, said his firm always has advised clients against asking for passwords from prospective employees. Doing so can become the basis for a discrimination complaint. But he said clients have sometimes asked if they can fire employees for what they've posted on social media sites.

"An employee is cutting their throat politically if they do that," Snellenberger said. "But it is still a protected concerted activity."

Employment law already protects employees for what they post on social media sites if it relates to work conditions or terms of employment. But employers still are free to create policies related to social media and to view whatever employees post on social media that is unprotected by privacy passwords.

